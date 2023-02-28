Vodafone 2 Moorch Business Supports SMEs

Tawa Bolarin

Vodafone Ghana continues to demonstrate its commitment to the growth and development of Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with Vodafone 2 Moorch Business, an innovative product that allows SMEs owners flexible voice and data plans.

Commenting on the product, Tawa Bolarin, Director for Enterprise Business Unit and Wholesale at Vodafone Ghana, said that her outfit is passionate about driving the growth and development of SMEs, which are the engine of growth for most economies, including Ghana’s.

“Undoubtedly, technology will continue to be the single most important tool in harnessing the growth potential of SMEs. We are aware that keeping up with monthly expenses, including telecommunications services, is not easy for SMEs. So, we developed products such as Vodafone 2Moorch Business to help SMEs manage their cost of doing business,” she added.

Tawa reiterated the product’s uniqueness, saying, “This package is the most ideal voice and data product for businesses, and SMEs stand to benefit greatly from its use. Vodafone 2 Moorch Business is tailored to enable SMEs to connect confidently with their customers at very affordable rates, thereby cutting costs. It comes with the ability to roll over unused data into the next month and offers free calls among employees.”

She encouraged SME owners to patronize 2Moorch Business and enjoy its unique benefits. SMEs who have not yet signed up can simply send ‘start’ to 050 777 9000 or email vodafonebusiness.gh@vodafone.com.