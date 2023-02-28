First National Bank Revamps Brand Image

Warren Adams

First National Bank has assumed a refreshed brand look that not only positions itself as more than a bank but also as a reliable partner offering financial solutions and services on enhanced platforms.

The bank’s refreshing iconic brand reflects its journey to becoming a more versatile banking and financial services provider.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of First National Bank Ghana, Warren Adams, explained the brand’s evolution by pointing out that change is important to staying relevant to customers. “At the heart of our evolution is the appreciation of our responsibility to keep up with the step change in customers’ needs and the global transition to a platform era” Mr. Adams said.

He affirmed that the bank intends to stay deeply rooted in its brand heritage and brand promise of ‘How can we help you’.

“The refreshed brand helps us to create a versatile brand look and feel that aligns with our transition to helping customers beyond banking into relevant personal and business solutions”, he said.

Mr. Adams further added that First National Bank seeks to be a trusted partner helping customers, their families, and their businesses thrive and achieve their goals through positive changes in financial behaviour.

“We want to provide the right solutions for our customers’ needs andwe want to help them through all of life’s stagesfor themselves, their families and their businesses,” he said.

Mr. Adams emphasized the bank’s commitment to delivering safe and reliable banking services and addressing issues of fraud holistically.

“We recognize that fraud is a reality in our society, and we are continuously enhancing security measures to assist our digitally active customers in mitigating these risks”.

As a member of the FirstRand Group, which is the largest banking group in Africa by market capitalisation, First National Bank has been named the Strongest Banking Brand in the World in the Brand Finance Banking 500 2023 report.