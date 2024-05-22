Hopeson Adorye Arrested Over Volta Dynamite Detonation

In a surprising turn of events, Hopeson Adorye, a key member of the Alan Kyerematen Movement for Change and former New Patriotic Party member (NPP), has been apprehended by the police.

Hopeson who has been churning out substantiated allegations was arrested after his shocking self-confession regarding detonating dynamite in the Volta Region during the 2016 elections.

The investigation unfolded swiftly as sources confirmed to DGN Online that Mr. Adorye was taken into custody at the Ministries Police Station on Wednesday, May 22, on his alleged claim.

This follows his claim on Accra FM on May 10, where he claimed to have been part of an orchestration to detonate dynamite to scare voters in the Volta region, in the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress to pave the way for a New Patriotic Party (NPP) win.

The Director of Special duties for Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, in an interview alleged that the dynamite explosions were intended to intimidate voters in the stronghold of the Volta Region. At the time of the alleged planting of dynamite, the NDC was in power.

According to him, the tactic was initiated by the New Patriotic Party, saying that “Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people. When I finished casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region, and when I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote,” he is quoted to have said.

The police are conducting investigation into these allegations.

Currently, Mr. Adorye remains in police custody, collaborating with law enforcement officials as they delve deeper into the details of the case.

The allegations against him have sent shockwaves through the political sphere, raising questions about his motivations and the potential consequences of his actions.

As the investigation progresses, more details are expected to emerge, providing a clearer picture of the events surrounding the alleged dynamite detonation in the Volta Region.

Stay tuned for further updates as the story unfolds and the authorities continue their efforts to unravel the truth behind this startling revelation.

By Vincent Kubi