Hospital Denies Singer Mohbad Died In Its Facility

Perez Medcare Hospital, the medical facility that officially declared the passing of singer Mohbad, has issued a statement refuting speculations that the artist died while receiving treatment at their establishment.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Monday, September 25, 2023, it addressed the misconceptions and provided clarity on the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s demise.

The hospital stated that Mohbad was pronounced “dead on arrival” at their facility.

“We consider it pertinent to put on record that at about 4:30 pm on the 12th of September 2023, the lifeless body of Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba was brought to our medical facility, and our medical team immediately sprang into action. After assessment, it was discovered that there was no sign of life, no central or peripheral pulse, no heartbeat, no recordable vital signs, and his pupils were fixed and dilated.”

Furthermore, the hospital revealed that before Mohbad arrived at their facility, he had reportedly received treatment at home, including the administration of injections by a nurse. Despite the hospital’s efforts at resuscitation, their medical team ultimately advised that Mohbad’s lifeless body be taken to the nearest government hospital.

The statement also emphasized that the nurse who administered the injections was not employed by Perez Medcare Hospital, and Mohbad was never admitted to their facility.

“Upon inquiry about the circumstances leading to the emergency, it was informed that the deceased was being treated at home by a nurse and that she administered injections to him. Our team therefore advised that the body be taken to the nearest government Hospital where he can be deposited in the morgue. Let it be known that he was not a patient of Perez Medcare Hospital and was never admitted at the hospital at any material time whatsoever. Also the staff who was said to be administering treatment on him at home is not our staff,” the statement added.

The circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s untimely passing are currently subject of investigation by the Nigeria Police. As part of this inquiry, his body was exhumed, and an autopsy was conducted.

However, as of now, the results of the autopsy have not been disclosed.