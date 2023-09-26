TikToker KaKai Shatta Arrested for Faking Disability

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, known as Kakai Shatta or Kakai Shatta Official, has been arrested for fraud.

He was picked up by officers of the Ghana Police Service on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Kakai Shatta was arrested on allegations that he engaged in fraudulent activities by impersonating a disabled person to solicit money from unsuspecting Ghanaians.

The arrest has since sparked outrage among his followers.

He was arrested not long after it was discovered that he had appeared on national television, specifically Onua TV, where he portrayed himself as a disabled individual.

Indications were that some people were aware of his deception and reported him to the Ghana Police. Consequently, the police took action, leading to his arrest.