Hospitality Industry Urges 65% Reduction In Utility Bills

The National Hospitality Association of Ghana (NHAG) has appealed to the government to reduce electricity and water tariffs by at least 65%.

It has also called for the suspension of the Tourism Levy of 1% and use current reserve to aid in hotel bailout.

According to NHAG in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Theodore Dzeble, the demands are in response to severe challenges facing the hospitality sector in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

There is currently restrictions on movements in Ghana and ban on travel to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, a development the Association says was adversely affecting its members.

It has equally called on government to reduce property rates by 50%.

It revealed that there are mass layoffs in the hospitality sector due to the pandemic.

Government has announced plans to inject Ghc 3 billion facility into the pharmaceutical, manufacturing and hospitality sectors, in addition to a 6 month moratorium of principal repayments to Banks.

The Association has commended government for the above decision but says more is needed to be done to assuage the challenges of the sector.

Ghana has recorded 195 cases of coronavirus as at April 1, 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue