Nigeria Receives Billions In Coronavirus Donations

Federal Republic of Nigeria has reportedly received billions of naira in donations towards the fight against coronavirus.

The donations have been made by individuals and organizations including Aliko Dangote, Access Bank, UBA.

The monies are to be used for the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

The government of Nigeria and some organizations have been the recipients of the donated billions.

Donated amounts so far, range between 10 million naira and 11 billion naira.

Femi Otedola, Mr Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Folorunsho Alakija, Access Bank, GT Bank donated an amount of one billion naira each.

UBA has accordingly donated two billion naira, NNPC donated eleven million naira and Tu Face Idibia donated ten million naira.

Gratitude

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has in a press statement, thanked the donors.

By Melvin Tarlue