Gov’t Announces 311 Information Centres For Covid-19

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Government of Ghana has announced 311 as a COVID-19 information center primarily to facilitate the flow of information on the novel virus.

This was announced by the Minister of Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in a press conference today, 1st April 2020.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah stated that “To facilitate more clarity in information flow to citizens on covid-19 and related matters, the Government of Ghana is this morning deploying a National Information Contact center.

“We have already announced the use of the national emergency contact number 112 which is now being used to receive calls from people who have developed symptoms and want to report to be tested.

In addition, we are this morning announcing the contact number 311 for this purpose” he added.

The center is to help provide information to the general public on the COVID-19, provide real time information on clarifications of the imposition of restrictions, receive feedback from medical facilities that have still not received Personal Protected Equipment (PPEs) and receive feedback from citizens on the observation of restrictions in local communities.

In addition, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah announced that “a whatsApp interface has been made available.

The number to that interface is 0555311311.

That is also part of the National Information Contact Center to provide you with information or to take feedback from you on COVID-19 matters.”

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah took the opportunity to advise prank callers “to stop as we have started blocking people who are making those prank calls. We need to free those lines so that people who have genuine cases can get through.