House Boy Arrested For Killing Madam In Kumasi

A Houseboy who was recently employed at Sokoban, a suburb of Kumasi, in the Ashanti Regional capital in September 2023, Alister John, is currently in the grips of the Police over the murder of his employer, Afia Ahenkan.

The deceased is the wife of the son of legendary Ghanaian footballer, Reverend Osei Kofi.

The suspect John Alister, aged 22, was arrested at his hideout after he fled the scene of the crime with his madam’s car and various items belonging to the deceased.

He was employed Friday September 8, 2023 through an agency.

John also took the deceased’s phone and engaged in conversations, posing as the victim and sending messages to friends and close acquaintances.

In a video circulating on social media, John Alister was seen in handcuffs, being interrogated by an unidentified individual regarding the whereabouts of the stolen items.

The suspect acknowledged that he has sold everything he took from the victim’s residence and offered to take the said individual to the person who purchased the items, as he claims to have that person’s contact information.

Alister John, who has always been engaged in criminal acts, just two months ago, stole over GH¢7,000 and four mobile phones from his former employer at East Legon.

After this incident, he remained under the radar until he recently reappeared in the news, now accused of the murder of his most recent employer, who hired him just two weeks ago.

He recently secured a job as a Mobile Money Vendor through the same platform but had disappeared with the money, eluding capture until this recent case unfolded.

Earlier before his arrest, Peace FM Sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah revealed the details of the incident, indicating that the woman known as Efia Ahenkan alias Princess Efia was the wife of Reverend Osei Kofi’s son who is based in London, United Kingdom.

According to his narration, the deceased Princess Efia was allegedly stabbed by her house help whom she recruited barely a month ago.

He noted that the “The family of Reverend Osei Kofi is in deep sorrow now because the wife of his London-based son has been killed.

The man wanted his wife to have the freedom to undertake her business activities so recruited a house help through an agency’’.

“The name of the house help was John Alister and he was paying him through the agency. On Friday, she was having a conversation with her friend when the friend heard her scream that she had been stabbed. The phone went dead and her number went off so the following day the friend sent a police team to the house in Kumasi,” he said.

“Upon getting to the house, they realized that the dog in the house had been released and the body of the lady was lying in the garage. The car in the garage had been driven away by the house help,” he said.

-BY Daniel Bampoe