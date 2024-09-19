House Of Chiefs Intervenes In Galamsey Fight

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II

The debate over Ghana’s mining industry has taken a fresh turn, with the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, rejecting calls for a blanket ban on mining activities.

Instead, he advocates for stricter regulations to ensure responsible mining.

This stance comes amid growing pressure on the government to tackle the devastating effects of illegal mining, known as galamsey.

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Gyebi’s comments highlight the complexity of the issue, acknowledging the economic benefits of mining while emphasizing the need for sustainable practices.

“Gold is for us, but the right methods should be used to mine it,” he stressed.

The Minerals Commission already regulates mining activities, and Nana Gyebi believes Ghanaians should utilize proper methods to harness the country’s resources.

Galamsey has ravaged the major water bodies and environment, prompting various groups, including the Ghana Medical Association and Organized Labour, to demand a ban on small-scale mining or a state of emergency.

However, the Chief, Gyebi warns that a blanket ban could lead to significant job losses, particularly among the youth.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdullai Jinapor echoed the President of National House of Chiefs, Gyebi’s sentiments, underscoring the government’s commitment to combating illegal mining.

The Minister, Jinapor acknowledged the challenges posed by selfish interests and cartels but vowed to protect water bodies, the environment, and forest reserves.

The government faces a delicate balancing act: addressing the environmental and social concerns surrounding galamsey while preserving the economic benefits of mining.

President Akufo-Addo has previously called upon chiefs and MMDCEs to support the fight against galamsey.

The government has implemented measures to combat illegal mining, but the persistence of the problem necessitates continued cooperation and innovative solutions.

–BY Daniel Bampoe