Sheep Thief Escapes In Handcuffed

In a dramatic turn of events, Abdul-Aziz, a young thief, attempted to flee the Bole District Magistrate Court shortly after being sentenced to six months in prison for stealing a sheep valued at GH¢1,000.

The 20-year-old thief had been arrested two days prior to his court appearance, following a thrilling chase by law enforcement.

During his interrogation, Abdul-Aziz confessed to the crime, citing his vulnerable situation as motivation.

On the day of his trial, Abdul-Aziz pleaded guilty to charges of stealing and unlawful entry.

Seeking leniency, he begged for forgiveness from Presiding Judge, Edward Essel.

However, the court handed down a GH¢1,000 fine and a six-month prison sentence, considering Abdul-Aziz a first-time offender.

But in a shocking twist, Abdul-Aziz made a daring escape attempt from the courtroom, still clad in police handcuffs.

His freedom was short-lived, as swift intervention by the Sawla police and local youth led to his recapture mere meters away from the court premises.

According to sources, Abdul-Aziz was initially apprehended by police two days before his trial, following a chase in the Bole District.

During his admission, he revealed his orphan status as the driving force behind his actions.

Court Proceeding

In court, Abdul-Aziz showed remorse and pleaded for mercy. Judge Essel, taking into account Abdul-Aziz’s guilty plea and first-time offender status, handed down the six-month sentence and fine.

Escape and Recapture

Eyewitnesses described the chaotic scene as Abdul-Aziz made a break for freedom. “It was like something from a movie,” said one onlooker.

“He just ran out of the courtroom, handcuffs still on.” Swift action by law enforcement and local youth ensured Abdul-Aziz’s recapture, preventing further complications.

-BY Daniel Bampoe