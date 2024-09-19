Roma Fires De Rossi After 4 Games

Daniele de Rossi

Roma have sacked manager Daniele de Rossi just four matches into the new Serie A season.

Roma, who hired De Rossi to replace Jose Mourinho at the Stadio Olimpico in January, have been unable to win any of their Serie A matches this season, drawing three and losing at home to Empoli last month.

Roma are currently 16th in the Serie A standings following their 1-1 draw at Genoa on Sunday.

A club statement read: “The club’s decision is taken in the interest of the team, to be able to promptly resume the desired path at a time when the season is still at its beginning.

“To Daniele, who will always be at home in the Giallorossi club, a heartfelt thanks for the work carried out in these months with passion and dedication.”

De Rossi’s tenure at Roma started superbly. In his first 11 league matches, Roma lost just once, picking up 26 points from a possible 33. That run took Roma from ninth to fifth in the table.

They also reached the semi-finals of the Europa League, being knocked out by Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

A sixth-place finish last season saw them qualify again for this season’s Europa League. Among Roma’s fixtures in Europe this season are a trip to Tottenham on November 28.