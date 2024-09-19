MTN Golf Rocks Achimota

Stephen Blewett, MTN Ghana CEO

The first-ever MTN Invitational Golf Tournament for 2024 is set to tee off this Saturday, at the prestigious Achimota Golf Course in Accra.

The tournament will commence at 6:30 am, with over 100 golfers from various golf clubs across the country expected to participate. Invitations have been extended to high-profile patrons, setting the stage for an exciting event.

This maiden tournament promises 12 categories of awards, with MTN preparing an array of surprise packages for the participants. As part of its strategy, MTN aims to leverage the tournament to foster business relationships and build new connections among the elite golfing community.

“Golf offers a unique opportunity to network, establish new friendships, and strengthen business ties,” an MTN representative said. “It’s a sport that helps relieve stress, anxiety, and even depression, while teaching discipline, strong work ethics, and perseverance, even when the game becomes challenging.”

Beyond the competition, the event also serves as a platform for MTN to showcase its latest products and encourage participants to embrace digital solutions. MTN sees the tournament as more than just a sporting event, but also a chance to push its digital transformation agenda among influential patrons.

As anticipation builds, the MTN Invitational Golf Tournament promises to deliver a memorable day of sport, networking, and innovation.

From The Sports Desk