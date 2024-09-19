Nana Sacks NSA Chief… Over CAF Stadium Ban

Dodzie Numekevor

President Nana Akufo-Addo has axed Dodzie Numekevor, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), effective immediately.

The President’s decision comes in the wake of Confederation of African Football (CAF) revocation of Baba Yara Stadium’s licence to host international matches.

Indications are that the dismissal is reportedly linked to the stadium being rented out for a church event before Ghana’s AFCON 2025 qualifier against Angola few weeks ago.

The President expressed dissatisfaction with the management of sports facilities.

Consequently, he has cautioned Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif that he would be held responsible if Ghana is forced to play its home matches outside the country.

Before his dismissal, he had ordered the closure of Baba Yara, Accra, and Cape Coast stadia for maintenance following CAF’s recommendation for upgrades.

Ghana is now considering Togo as a possible venue to host Sudan in the upcoming AFCON 2025 qualifier if local facilities remain unsuitable.

The sacked NSA boss, who took over from Peter Twumasi, has been serving as interim Director General since February 2024.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum