Stars Host Sudan In Lomé?

Stade de Kégué in Lomé

Ghana is exploring options, including neighbouring Togo, to host its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) deemed the country’s major sports stadia unfit for international matches.

The Baba Yara Stadium, along with other key venues such as Accra Sports Stadium and Cape Coast Stadium, has been shut down for maintenance following CAF’s directive.

With the match just a month away and no stadium currently available, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is urgently considering Togo’s national stadium, which meets CAF’s requirements.

There are also discussions about possibly hosting the game in Cote d’Ivoire, a country with strong ties to Ghana, especially following the support for the Black Stars during the 2024 AFCON earlier this year.

Ghana hopes to resolve the stadium issues soon, but the possibility of playing the crucial home match outside the country remains a serious consideration.

The upcoming match against Sudan is crucial given Ghana have just one point after two games in the qualifiers. They lost to Angola in Kumasi and failed to beat Niger, leaving them in a desperate position.

Black Stars have to secure back-to-back wins against Sudan to lift themselves from the third spot and into the qualification spot.