Mahama Seeks Redemption

Former President John Mahama has reached out to supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), acknowledging that even among their ranks, many believe Ghana is heading in the wrong direction.

This unexpected appeal comes as the former President seeks to capitalize on growing discontent with the current administration and reclaim the presidency in the upcoming December 7 elections.

John Mahama’s overture is a tacit admission that his own administration’s shortcomings contributed to his loss in the 2016 general elections.

During his tenure, Ghana faced economic challenges, including a decline in oil prices, which exposed the country’s over-reliance on a single revenue stream.

The Mahama administration’s handling of the economy, including a series of power outages and a perceived lack of transparency, eroded public trust and ultimately led to his defeat.

Now, John Mahama is seeking redemption, positioning himself as the agent of change that Ghana needs.

By acknowledging the concerns of NPP supporters and appealing to their sense of patriotism, he hopes to build a broad coalition of voters who will put the country’s interests above party loyalty.

In a post on his Facebook page after touring Greater Accra Region said: “9 out of 10 Ghanaians believe our country is heading in the wrong direction. Among them are NPP members, NPP affiliates, or people who previously voted for NPP”

“I know that they all understand that December 7 is a crucial day for Ghana and that we desperately need change to reverse the wrong direction this government is leading us”.

“I know that these allies of the NPP are putting the good of the country before the party they represent or support, and I appreciate them for that. So, I ask them: choose change on December 7” he noted.

The former President lamented that “Ghana needs a new direction, and he is the leader to provide it. His promise of a “24-hour economy” and his commitment to addressing the country’s economic challenges resonate with many who feel left behind by the current administration.

-BY Daniel Bampoe