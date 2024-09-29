House Of Chiefs President Runs From Galamsey Comments

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs, has categorically denied allegations of endorsing illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey.

A statement from the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council described the claims as “unfounded and false.”

The controversy stems from Ogyeahoho Gyebi’s address at the commissioning of the Minerals Commission’s district office at Bibiani.

Certain media outlets reported that he opposed the ban on galamsey, sparking widespread criticism.

However, the statement clarified that his words were taken out of context.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi II has consistently spoken against galamsey, advocating for responsible mining practices instead.

Ghana has struggled with the devastating effects of galamsey, including environmental degradation, water pollution, and loss of lives.

The government has implemented measures to combat the practice, but challenges persist.

Previous Efforts to Combat Galamsey

In 2017, the government launched Operation Vanguard, a military-led task force aimed at combating galamsey.

However, the initiative faced criticism for its heavy-handed approach.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi II believes the false claims are a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation.

He has advised journalists to uphold professionalism and ethics in their reporting.

