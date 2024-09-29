EC To Release Voter’s Register To Political Parties On Tuesday

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced plans to present the comprehensive voter’s register to political parties and stakeholders on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

This move aims to address growing concerns over the register’s accuracy and credibility ahead of the 2024 elections.

Background of the Controversy

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been vocal about alleged discrepancies in the provisional voter’s list, demanding an audit.

The EC initially rejected calls for an audit, sparking tensions.

EC’s Change of Heart

Deputy Chairman Dr. Bossman Asare revealed the EC’s decision on JoyNews’ Newsfile program, emphasizing the commission’s commitment to transparency and fairness.

“We have addressed all concerns raised, and we will present the entire voter’s register to political parties and groups on Tuesday,” he said.

Stakeholder Engagement

The October 1 meeting will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to review the register, raise concerns, and seek clarifications.

Dr. Asare expressed confidence that this engagement will foster collaboration between the EC and political entities.

Previous Disputes

This development follows earlier disagreements between the EC and political parties, particularly the NDC.

The EC’s initial refusal to conduct an audit sparked criticism, with some accusing the commission of bias.

BY Daniel Bampoe