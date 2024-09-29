Election 2024: Bawumia Leads Mahama In Close Contest Polls

With barely two months to the 2024 general elections, the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former President John Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC are vying for the top spot as they set the stage for battlegrounds.

A recent survey conducted by the Outcomes International has revealed a neck-and-neck contest between the two candidates, with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leading former President John Mahama by a slim margin.

Survey Findings

The survey, which sampled 65,397 registered voters across the country, shows Dr. Bawumia winning in 11 out of 16 regions, while Mr. John Mahama takes the lead in 5 regions.

The overall results indicate a close contest, with Bawumia polling 49.4% and Mahama securing 45.1% of the votes.

Notably, 5.2% of respondents remain undecided, while 0.3% opt for other candidates.

Parliamentary Seats

In the parliamentary contest, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is likely to secure majority seats, with 52% of respondents favoring NPP candidates.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) trails behind with 36%, while 7% of respondents choose not to vote for either party, and 5% opt for other candidates.

Northern Region Showdown

Both Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama hail from the Northern part of the country, making this region a crucial battleground.

Dr Bawumia’s North East Region and John Mahama’s Savannah Region will be closely watched, as the two candidates vie for dominance in their respective strongholds.

Breaking the Eight-Year Cycle

The NPP aims to break the traditional eight-year cyclical rule with Bawumia, a Muslim Vice President, at the helm

Meanwhile, the NDC seeks to reclaim power after President Akufo-Addo’s tenure.

Economic Challenges

Meanwhile, critics argue that Bawumia faces an uphill battle due to the country’s current economic challenges.

However, his incumbency advantage may prove pivotal in securing the presidency.

-BY Daniel Bampoe