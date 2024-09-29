Mahama Threatens Akufo-Addo Over $800m Gas Contract

Former President Dramani Mahama has issued a stern warning to President Nana Akufo-Addo regarding the planned $800 million gas processing contract.

Mr Mahama in a post on Facebook page insists that the contract must first be presented to Parliament for scrutiny, citing concerns about its timing and potential long-term implications for the nation.

Mr Mahama has cautioned President Akufo-Addo against tampering with the Energy Sector Levy Act (ESLA), warning that such actions could plunge Ghana back into the era of power outages known as ‘dumsor’.

The ESLA, introduced during John Mahama’s administration in 2015, aimed to stabilize Ghana’s energy sector amidst the power crisis.

He said “I have cautioned President Nana Akufo-Addo regarding the planned $800 million gas processing contract. This contract must first be presented to parliament, and there is no need for it now”.

“At this late stage of your government, you should not be busy signing contracts that will bind this nation for many years. Let me warn all involved in this contract that they will be held responsible if the state suffers a financial loss”.

“I have promised the people of Ghana not just jobs and prosperity but also accountability. You can be assured that under the Mahama presidency, acts that are not in the interest of the good people of this country will not be allowed to proceed,” he added.

The Dumsor Legacy

Under Mahama’s administration, Ghana faced severe power outages, dubbed ‘dumsor.’

The crisis led to widespread discontent and economic hardship.

John Mahama’s government introduced ESLA to address energy-related debts totaling GH¢14 billion by the end of 2020.

However, critics argue that the NDC’s handling of the energy sector contributed to the crisis.

