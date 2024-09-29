Okyenhene Warns Land Owners For Releasing Them To Illegal Miners

Land owners within the Akyem Abuakwa State in the Eastern Region risk losing their lands for life if they release them to illegal miners or galamsey operators.

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has indicated that all lands mined and abandoned with open pits shall be reclaimed and handed over to the Stool again.

Addressing a durbar of Chiefs and people of the Gyaase division in the Akyem Abuakwa State in Kwabeng as part of activities marking his 25th-anniversary celebration on the ascension to the Ofori Panin Stool, Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin announced that, the incident of illegal mining coupled with the many abandoned open pits continue to pose a health risk to the citizens.

He indicated that all abandoned mines shall be reclaimed by the traditional council and be taken over for life.

“We have a decree at the State Council that any land owner who releases his/her land to a miner stands the chance of losing it for life if the miners do not reclaim the land after mining. We shall look for resources and reclaim those lands and hold the interest in that land and nobody can do anything about it”, the Okyenhene said.

He expressed worry over the devastation being caused by illegal mining and its health implications within mining communities in the country.

“Today some new babies are born with deformities. Some without hands, eyes, and all forms of deformities due to the toxic nature of the chemicals left in our waters and lands. People come here to mine, destroy our lands, and leave to their hometown and enjoy, and you sit here as a land owner and continue to release your land for illegal miners? It’s unthinkable!” Osagyefuo noted

He warned people with interest in lands who declined to release their lands for developmental projects, indicating that the stool holds the allodial title in all lands within the Akyem Abuakwa State.

“We arrange that all natives can cultivate as many bare lands as they wish and keep the land for themselves and theirs. However, if the state requires land for development, that land can be taken over and compensation paid to the owner. Nobody can resist development in this area,” Okyenhene educates his subjects.

Okyenhene decided to tour the five divisions within the Akyem Abuakwa State and touch base with his subjects as part of his 25th-anniversary celebration.

The divisional durbar started with the Adonten division at Kukurantumi, followed by the Benkum division in Begoro, Nifa in Asiakwa, Oseawuo in Wenchi, and the Gyaase division in Kwabeng.

The Grand Durbar commemorating the Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin anniversary is slated for October 12, 2024, at the Akyem Abuakwa State Capital in Kyebi.

The Grand Durbar at Kyebi will see a host of chiefs within Akyem Abuakwa and across the country supporting the Okyenhene.

The anniversary Planning committee says it shall be a day to showcase the culture and tradition of Okyeman.

BY Daniel Bampoe