Okyenhene Ends Divisional Tour

The Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has ended his 5 divisional tour within the Akyem Abuakwa State

The divisional durbar afforded the Okyenhene the opportunity to touch base with his subjects and also ascertain the state of the divisions as part of his 25th anniversary celebration.

The divisional durbar started with the Adonten division at Kukurantumi, followed by Benkum division in Begoro, Nifa in Asiakwa, Oseawuo in Wenchi and Gyaase division in Kwabeng.

The Grand durbar commemorating the Okyenhene’s 25th anniversary is slated for October 12, 2024 at the Akyem Abuakwa State Capital in Kyebi.

The Grand durbar at Kyebi will be attended by a host of chiefs within Akyem Abuakwa and across the country solidalising with the Okyenhene.

According to the anniversary Planning committee, the final durbar shall be a day to showcase the culture and tradition of Okyeman.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin commissioned the Amoatia Ofori Panin Model Schools dotted across the Akyem Abuakwa State to compliment government effort in providing decent classrooms.

The Amoatia Ofori Panin Model Schools are established to pay special attention to the teaching of Maths, Science and Technology at the basic school level.

Throughout the divisional tour, Osagyefuo has been talking about the need to invest in education and in particular, women empowerment.

He has also been advocating for better conditions of service for teachers and equal opportunities for both rural and urban children in respect of education.

-BY Daniel Bampoe