Youth, Women Groups Tasked To Take Active Role In Ghana’s Democracy

Ghana’s Youth and Women groups have been challenged to look beyond partisanship and take an active role in shaping the country’s future.

At the Eastern Region Town Hall Meeting held on Friday, September 27, 2024, at the Capital View Hotel in Koforidua, stakeholders emphasized the importance of inclusive governance and civic participation.

Organized by Parliamentary Network Africa (PN Africa) with support from the French Embassy, the event aimed to promote civic engagement among youth and women groups.

Clement Akoloh, Communications Officer at PN Africa, cautioned youth against excessive partisanship saying that the youth should focus on issues that benefit the country, youth, and women, rather than party affiliations.

“It’s time for them to wake up and take their rightful place in Ghana’s democracy. We need to create a system that works for everyone, not just a select few,” Akoloh added.

He emphasized that by participating in the decision-making process, youth and women can ensure their voices are heard and their concerns addressed.

Gilbert Borketey Boyefio, Programmes Manager at PN Africa, highlighted the organization’s efforts to make parliament accessible and transparent.

With their ‘Enhancing Civic Participation of Youth and Women in Ghana,’ project which seeks to empower the youth and women to participate in democracy.

He maintained that they are committed to bridging the gap between citizens and policymakers.

“Under this project, we’re also promoting private member bills, which allow citizens to send bills to parliament through their Members of Parliament,” Boyefio explained.

Alberta A. AMEZIAH, Projects Manager at the French Embassy, stressed the importance of inclusive governance stressing that youth and women possess immense potential, creativity, and energy therefore a platform must be created for their participation.

She said that the French Embassy is proud to support initiatives that promote democratic ideals and empower marginalized groups.”

“Democracy is not just about casting a vote; it’s about engaging in dialogue, holding leaders accountable, and advocating for policies that uplift all citizens,” AMEZIAH emphasized.

The event brought together youth leaders, women leaders, civil society organizations, and Members of Parliament to discuss the 8th Parliament of Ghana and contribute to shaping the agenda for the upcoming parliamentary meeting.

Participants called for increased civic education, leadership training, and access to resources to empower youth and women.

The French Embassy reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ghanaian initiatives promoting inclusive governance.

