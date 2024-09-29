Richard Ouro-Tagba Kofi Crowned Mr. Ghana 2024

Richard Ouro-Tagba Kofi has been named Mr. Ghana 2024 after a rigorous selection process, with the final announcement made at the Tang Palace Hotel on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Richard’s win comes after a series of pre-selection contests that showcased his dedication to fitness, leadership, and personal development.

The 20-yeaNewsone r-old University of Ghana graduate in Actuarial Science will represent Ghana at the Mr. World competition in Vietnam on November 23, 2024. Fluent in English, Twi, French, and Russian, Richard is also a personal trainer at Pippa’s Health Centre, where he has built a reputation for helping others achieve their fitness goals.

His long-term ambition is to open his own gym and expand fitness services across Ghana, furthering his dream by pursuing a master’s in international business.

Richard’s victory is marked by his inspirational message: “Your procrastination is nothing more than a declaration to God that you do not respect the time you are given because you believe that you will have more time to do it later.”

The first runner-up, Nyamekye Venunye Edu, is a model and cultural advocate with aspirations to become a Creative Director, while the second runner-up, Godwin Opare-Nortey, is a nursing student passionate about gender equality and community service.

The Mr Ghana 2024 competition, organized by Exclusive Events Ghana, celebrated the talents and ambitions of young Ghanaian men, with sponsorship from various brands including Tang Palace Hotel, Pippa’s Health Centre, Wove It, Hottees, Abrantie The Gentleman, Cookers Delight, Gold Presence, Kantanka TV, YFM, Guide Radio and DGN among others.