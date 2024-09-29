I Wasn’t In Control Of My Charity- Naomi Campbell

British supermodel Naomi Campbell has responded to being banned from serving as a charity trustee in the United Kingdom after a watchdog uncovered misuse of charity funds for personal luxury expenses.

The UK Charity Commission, which regulates charitable organizations in England and Wales, imposed a five-year ban on Campbell following a three-year investigation.

The investigation revealed that funds from the charity were spent on high-end spa treatments, luxury hotel stays, and cigarettes.

According to the commission, only 8.5% of the charity’s expenditure over a six-year period from 2016 was allocated to charitable grants, raising serious concerns about financial mismanagement.

In a statement, the commission outlined how these findings reflected a breach of trust in the charity’s financial activities, citing Campbell’s involvement in using donations for personal indulgences rather than supporting charitable causes.

Reacting to the ruling in an interview with the Associated Press, Campbell expressed her dismay, stating, “I have just found out about the findings today. And I am extremely concerned. I wasn’t in control of my charity, I put the control in the hands of a legal employer.”

This case has sparked discussions around accountability within charitable organizations and the need for more stringent oversight to prevent the misuse of donated funds.