Ahuofe Patri Reveals Reason For Being Single

Actress Ahuofe Patri has explained why she remains single despite her public appeal and beauty.

In a video in circulation on social media, the actress revealed that her attitude has kept her from finding a partner.

Ahuofe’s confession came in response to a question from a man who was curious about her relationship status.

He asked why someone as attractive as her was still single.

In her straightforward manner, Ahuofe replied, “I have a terrible character.”

In addition to this, the actress has previously outlined her expectations for any potential partner.

During a recent interview, Ahuofe explained that for a man to win her heart, he must be rich, God-fearing, and deeply obsessed with her.

She stressed that these qualities are non-negotiable for anyone wanting to be in her life.

Ahuofe also addressed rumours regarding her relationship with co-star Kalybos, clarifying that their bond is purely a strong friendship, with no romantic involvement.