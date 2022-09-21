How Lawyer Died While Chasing Husband And Alleged Side Chic

More details have started coming out on how a woman died while chasing her husband and his side chic, following a report that went viral yesterday.

The deceased, Claret Opara Bassey, and Sunday Bassey were said to be both lawyers and have been married for over a decade, with three kids.

According to report, the man with the family closed from Church on Sunday, September 18, 2022, he dropped the family and went to meet up with the said side chic.

Someone sighted them at the location and quickly snitched

According to a report carried by the Nation, the woman reportedly got a call from her friend that her husband was sighted in a shopping mall with the alleged side chic.

She was said to have immediately driven to the mall in one of their cars.

Getting there, she saw her husband about to leave the premises of the shopping mall and inside his car was the alleged side chic identified as Laticia.

Upon sighting the wife, the man hurriedly drove off with Laticia in the front seat.

Mrs Bassey went after her husband’s car and the more he accelerated, the more the wife tried to catch up with the car until they got to the highway.

The husband was said to have decided to veer off from the highway to adjoining streets of the State Housing estate, forcing the wife to make a U-turn.

She then lost control of the car and rammed into a tree, leaving her seriously injured and the car badly damaged.

The man who is also a lawyer was reportedly in a relationship with his therapist after he survived stroke and was going through therapy.

According to eyewitnesses, immediately the man saw from the mirror that the wife was involved in an accident, the husband made a u-turn.

The alleged side chick dropped off and fled the scene while the husband rallied to rescue his wife, the publication reports.

The tearful husband was said to have apologised to his wife who was in the pool of blood.

“He was apologetic before the dying wife and pleaded that she should not die. He rushed the wife to Navy hospital in Calabar where she was reportedly confirmed dead,” an eyewitness told The Nation.

Friends of the couple said they started dating during their university days

One of the deceased’s friend named Queenofhearts Oyoyo wrote on the deceased’s Facebook page: “My friend is gone, Barr. Claret Bassey; you were intimidated, subdued and abused until you gave up. I told you to focus on yourself and your kids. What happened that you didn’t call any of your bone friends as usual? I am broken to pieces.”

By Vincent Kubi