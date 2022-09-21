Collapsed Building Kills Girl,10, Injures Mother At Kinkango

A collapsed mud and thatch-roofed house has killed a 10-year-old girl, Iddrisu Fakhira at Kinkango, a farming community in the Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri district of the North East region.

The incident happened after a heavy downpour in the area.

The body of the deceased has since been released to the family and has been buried.

The the incident also injured the mother of the deceased Victoria Lambonbik.

She has since been sent to the Binde health center for treatment.

A statement by the Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO, Thompson M. Laabik, indicated that the incident occurred after a four hours heavy downpour in the area.

He disclosed that the heavy downpour destroyed several houses, farmlands, infrastructure, and some road networks across the Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri district.

Meanwhile, a team of NADMO officials has been dispatched to the affected communities to assess the situation.