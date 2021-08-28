“How Much You Receive Depends on You” – SSNIT To Contributors

Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang

The Director-General of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, has explained the factors that determine how much a contributor receives as benefits upon retirement solely depend on the contributor.

According to him, people often talk about how long they have contributed to the SSNIT Scheme as against the perceived low amounts they receive as pensions, neglecting how much they declared to SSNIT as basic salaries.

“The fact is that the salaries on which one contributes, determines the pension that is paid”, Dr Ofori-Tenkorang, noted, adding that it is time to shift the conversation from low pensions to low insurable incomes of workers upon which contributions were paid to SSNIT.

He further explained for instance that the 11% contribution guarantees a Member up to a maximum of 60% of the average of the three years’ best annual salaries, depending on the number of years the member contributed.

He was speaking at the 11th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU) held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) last Thursday.

For Members to track and be sure employers are paying contributions regularly and on the correct salaries, the Trust introduced quarterly issuance of Statements of Accounts to all Members who have submitted their emails to the Trust.

According to the SSNIT boss, this process is a good way to enable Members to avoid being shocked about the benefits they get at retirement.

“If you have not received your statements, then it means we don’t have your valid email address. I will urge you to visit our offices and update your contact details as well as your list of beneficiaries”, Dr Ofori-Tenkorang noted.

He, therefore, encouraged workers to engage their employers to consider consolidating their salaries to include allowances to guarantee better pension upon retirement.

Conference

The 11th Quadrennial Delegates National Conference of the ICU was organized on the theme “The impact of Covid-19 pandemic on business and labour: The role of social partners.”

The event brought together delegates from 11 regions. Institutions and organizations including Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA) and the National Labour Commission (NLC) were also present.

BY Daniel Bampoe