How President Akufo-Addo And His Wife, Rebecca Got Vaccinated Against Covid19

President Nana Akufo-Addo and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on Monday morning, March 1, 2021, led the way for the rollout of the Coronavirus vaccination program in Ghana.

The first couple availed themselves at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra to publicly take the first two jabs of the AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine.

Ghana received about 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine a few days ago and is set to deploy the vaccine from March 2, 2021.

Despite skepticism from the masses about the safety of the vaccine, President Akufo-Addo and his wife, demonstrated to the nation that indeed it was safe to take the vaccine.

The President had earlier on Sunday night, February 28, 2021, assured the nation that the vaccine was safe and that the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) had done thorough examination and approved the AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine as safe for use.

At the 37 Military Hospital, prayers were offered by religious leaders to ensure that the vaccine does not generate harmful effects for Ghanaians.

After brief prayers and speeches, Mr Akufo-Addo and his wife were led to the enrollment centre.

At the enrollment centre, their details including captured on the national database for the Coronavirus vaccination program and special barcodes generated for them.

A female nurse administered the vaccine to the first couple.

By Melvin Tarlue