Kotoko, Hearts Split Points

Action scenes from the match

Many missed scoring chances, including spot kicks, characterized the Kotoko-Hearts super clash in Accra yesterday.

Played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus restrictions, the combatants played spiritedly but failed to convert the chances they created.

Indeed, brilliant goalkeeping from Kotoko’s Razak Abalora and Hearts’ Richard Atta accounted for the scoreless results in their delayed league fixture.

Kotoko’s top scorer, Kwame Poku, skipper Emmanuel Gyamfi, Fabio Gama and others probed into Hearts’ vital area but failed in all their attempts.

Fast winger Patrick Razak and his mates in front, in like manner, terrorized Kotoko’s rear but without success.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum