How Soldiers Beat Up Suame Police

Details have started coming out as to how some military men unleashed their anger on police personnel at Suame police station in the Ashanti Region.

Per available information, the incident occurred Friday October 29, 2021 at about 10am when some personnel of the Motor Trafric and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service arrested a soldier for riding an unregistered motorcycle at a spot near Wesley College (WESCO).

In the course of interrogating, the military man who was later identified as an officer with 4th Battalion of Infantry in Kumasi he was said to have made a phone call, alleging he had been assaulted by the arresting officers.

A few moments later, a team of military officers arrived at the scene and started beating the police officers and attempted to free the suspect from lawful custody.

However, a police patrol team arrived at the scene to whisk the suspect, a staff sergeant, to the Ashanti Regional Police headquarters.

Few moments after the incident, the police and military have expressed their intention to get to the bottom of the matter to bring closure and improve their relations.

The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces said they have initiated investigations into a clash between officers of the two institutions at the Suame police station.

In a joint statement, the security services assured that anyone found culpable “will be dealt with administratively and in accordance with the law.”

“The two security institutions are committed to a harmonious relationship and will not condone any proven act of wrongdoing of personnel,” according to the communique signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director General, Public Affairs and Commander Andy La-Anyane, acting Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces.

By Vincent Kubi