Soldiers Beat Police At Suame

Some police personnel at the Suame Police Command in the Ashanti Region are nursing their wounds following attack on them by armed military men over the arrest of their colleague.

The military men descended heavily on the police personnel for detaining their colleague for using an unlicensed motorcycle.

According to a report by Accra based radio station, Starr FM, the six military officers who were reportedly called in by their colleague Staff Sergeant Jamel upon his arrest and detention allegedly assaulted the Police officer on duty.

Meanwhile, police have deployed armed reinforcement team from the Ashanti Regional Police Command to the Suame Police station to maintain law and order.

Residents are living in fear over what next could happen as the chaotic scene has raised many eyebrows in both security agencies.

This is the third time soldiers are attacking the Suame Police Command after initial attack on personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MMTD).