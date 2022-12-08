Hubtel Launches Operations In Tamale

Hubtel Ghana has extended its operations to the Nothern Region of Ghana as it continues its lead in commerce, messaging, and payments in Ghana.

It has doubled down on efforts to take digital inclusion to every corner of the nation. Earlier this year, the company launched operations in Cape Coast and followed it up with a community engagement launch in the flower city––Koforidua.

This was after it successfully launched in Takoradi a year prior. By this announcement, Tamale has become the 7th operational city of Hubtel across Ghana.

The introduction of Hubtel in Tamale will enhance the city’s digital commerce by offering flexible, seamless, and convenient digital transactions through its platform. Natives of the city can now find and pay for everyday essentials with ease. In addition to offering an all-inclusive platform for customers to find and pay for everyday essentials from nearby vendors and retailers, Hubtel is also providing a seamless retailer-customer engagement, making it easier for both parties to connect.

On launching in Tamale and what it means to the company, Head of Commercial and New Markets, Gershon Akoto, in an interview said; “Up until today, Hubtel users in Tamale have been able to send money and SMS. They were also able to pay for services like airtime, internet data, DSTv and GOTv.

Today’s launch means they can even do more with the Hubtel App and website. Users can conveniently order food, groceries and more on Hubtel and receive it within minutes in the comfort of their homes or offices”.

“Today’s float has helped us reach out to new customers and interact with potential partner retailers. Everyone has been very welcoming and we are very confident Hubtel will work with the people of Tamale for a long time to come”, he added.

Mrs Elsie Bram, the Head of E-commerce at Hubtel, stated that the company’s goal is to make digital inclusion accessible to everyone. “Our vision as a company is to be Africa’s most useful company; building a platform that everyone can find, pay, and easily partake in the digital economy,” Mrs. Bram said.