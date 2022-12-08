I Agreed To Have A Baby With Kalybos– Ahuofe Patri

Skit star Ahuofe Patri has said she and her co-star Kakybos are planning to have a child together if, in two years, each of them doesn’t have a partner.

“We have come to an agreement that, after two years, if I don’t have a lover and he also does not have one, we will have a child,” she disclosed on Onua Fm.

She didn’t mention marriage but said they were in each other’s plans for having a baby, Ghanaians should therefore watch out and shouldn’t be surprised.

“So, watch out; if you don’t hear that either Kalybos or myself is married, we will have a baby coming out,” Ahoufe Patri said, adding, “We will probably start paying attention to each other. We are in each other’s plans.”