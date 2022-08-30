Hudson-Odoi Moves To Bayer Leverkusen On Loan

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old England forward has not played for Chelsea this season after appearing in 15 Premier League games last season.

Leverkusen finished third in Germany’s Bundesliga in 2021-22 and is currently in the group stages of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich had a £35 million bid for Hudson-Odoi rejected in 2019.

The former England youth international then signed a five-year contract worth more than £120,000 per week with the Blues in September 2019, but has yet to earn a regular starting spot since injuring his Achilles in the same year.

Hudson-Odoi, who has made three appearances for England, is reportedly considering switching to Ghana ahead of the World Cup.