Human Body Parts In Abesim Murder Suspect’s Fridge

Richard Appiah

The Sunyani Police in the Bono Region have apprehended a 28-year-old architect with human parts in his fridge at Alaska, a suburb of Abesim.

Richard Appiah was said to have reportedly killed three persons, 12,15 years and an unidentified man.

He said to have cut the victims’ bodies into pieces for preservation in his refrigerator.

Details of the incident gathered by DGN Online indicate that the suspect reportedly lured the 12-year-old boy who happens to be a footballer from a football field at Abesim into his room after the boy had left home to train on a park and never returned.

All frantic efforts to trace the boy yielded no result after combing the whole area.

The boy’s parents got information that the deceased was earlier spotted in the company of the suspect.

The suspect was traced to his home and confronted by the boy’s parents but denied ever seeing the boy entirely.

However, the parents insisted and barged into his room to search for their missing child when they found one of the rooms in the house locked with key but the suspect refused to open the door with the excuse that the keys were missing.

However, the boy’s parents who embarked on the search party with some youth of the area broke into the room.

Shockingly, the boy was found lying in a prostrate position lifeless in a pool of blood and head decoupled from the body.

The suspect was quickly arrested and handed over to the police for further investigation.

A search was conducted in the room of the suspect when a sack with human parts was found.

Further search led to the discovery of three additional human heads and body parts in his fridge.

The three human heads and parts have been deposited at Best Care Mortuary at Mantukwa in the Sunyani West Municipality for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service at the Headquarters in Accra in collaboration with Bono Regional Police Command have taken over the investigation of the case upon the directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare to unravel what led to the murder of the three persons.

By Vincent Kubi