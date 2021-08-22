Robbers Shot 2 Teachers At Derma, Made Away With GHC200,000

Armed-robbers have shot and killed a teacher at Derma, a tomato-growing community in the Tano South Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered the robbers stormed the Derma town on the eve of Friday, August 20, 2021, attacked and robbed a mobile money merchant of GHC200,000.

In the process, Fareed Adu Gyamfi, a tutor at the Derma Senior High School was shot at close range and he died later at the Derma Health Centre.

Another basic school teacher was also shot and he is said to be in critical condition at the health centre.

The two teachers, GNA learnt were doing mobile money transactions when the robbers attacked the vendor.

GNA