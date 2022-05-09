Hunger Kills Inmate At Ashaiman Police Cells

Report reaching DGN Online suggests that an inmate has died at the cells of the Ashaiman District Police.

The deceased whose name was mentioned as Ebenezer Dosu died last Thursday in custody, complaining about hunger.

According to information, Ebenezer Dosu was arrested by police personnel at the Ashaiman Divisional Police Headquarters in the evening of the day for alleged road traffic offence.

He was locked up in police custody the whole day until in the evening.

Ebenezer was later transferred from the Division to the District Headquarters where he was put behind bars till midnight.

He was said to have complained being unwell amidst stomach ache and hunger but was ignored until he died the next morning.

By Vincent Kubi