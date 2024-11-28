‘I Always Want To Be Unique On Radio’

Nana Yaa Bediako Amoako-Attah

Nana Yaa Bediako Amoako-Attah, a young and enterprising radio presenter known on radio as Roman Sister, has disclosed her goal to use radio as a platform to encourage unity among Ghanaians.

As the host of Odomu Enigye on Atinka FM, which airs on Fridays from 10pm to 12am, she revealed that the purpose of her show is to discuss social issues that affect relationships in society.

Nana Yaa is committed to enhancing the lives of Ghanaian women from underprivileged backgrounds and mending broken marriages. She also works as a philanthropist and marital counselor.

After gaining many listeners with her presentation style, she stated in an interview with BEATWAVES that she will continue to put in a lot of effort to maintain her name on the radio scene.

According to her, she uses Odomu Enigye on Atinka FM to raise awareness of social concerns and inform Ghanaians about matters that impact both society and personal lives.

She stated that the Odomu Enigye programme consistently brings together well-known people, seasoned motivational speakers, and knowledgeable presenters to speak on sex, marriage, and love.

“I work hard to be myself and do things my way while adhering to the rules set down by my status, because I don’t want to be like other people. On the radio, I always want to stand out,” she said.

The soft-spoken presenter told BEATWAVES on Wednesday that she owes her success to her many followers and listeners, saying, “Without their support I couldn’t have come this far.”

Nana Yaa conveyed her sincere appreciation to God for the tremendous support she has received since entering the industry.

“God Almighty, the organisers, and everyone who helped make this happen have my sincere gratitude,” she stated.

Nana Yaa disclosed that she adopted the name ‘Roman Sister’ in recognition of Roman Fada’s support of her career, and thanked him for giving her the direction and help to advance in her career.

By George Clifford Owusu