Abrantie College Holds 17th Graduation

Mr. David Thompson (extreme left) in a pose with some of the graduands

Abrantie College, a leading creative arts training institution in Ghana, celebrated its 17th graduation ceremony at the National Theatre in Accra last Sunday, November 24, 2024.

The ceremony saw a total of 130 graduands receive certificates in various fields, including fashion, cosmetology, catering, and skill enhancement.

In her welcome remarks, Mrs. Mary Mwai Srigboh, Principal of Abrantie College, congratulated the graduands on their achievement.

“Today, we celebrate the achievements of over 100 graduands who have successfully completed their programmes here at Abrantie College. They have earned their certifications, diplomas, and advanced diplomas through determination, skill, and dedication,” she stated.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Minister of Education, Prof. Kingsley Nyarko, commended Abrantie College for contributing significantly to the development of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in Ghana. He said Abrantie College has helped to train and empowered thousands of Ghanaian youth.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the immense contributions of TVET sector towards the socio-economic development of Ghana, pointing out government’s unwavering commitment towards investing more in the sector.

CEO of Abrantie College, Mr. David Thompson, said technical and vocational education was not only for school dropouts, adding that TVET was one of the best and provides ready jobs.

The Director General of Ghana TVET Service, David Prah, in his speech as guest of honour, praised Abrantie College as the “beacon of hope for technical and vocational education in Ghana”.

According to him, government was extending its support to private learning institutions that are offering technical and vocational education.

The ceremony also featured a speech by Prof. Amevi Acakpovi, Vice Chancellor of Accra Technical University (ATU), who commended Abrantie College for its commitment to technical education and role in shaping individuals as well as driving national development.