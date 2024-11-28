Davido Threatened Over Economy Remarks

Davido

Afrobeats superstar, Davido, has alleged he is facing threats to cancel his upcoming Lagos concert following his controversial remarks about Nigeria’s economy on the American podcast Big Homies House.

During the interview, Davido warned Americans against relocating to Africa, particularly Nigeria, citing the country’s struggling economy, which he described as being in “shambles.”

His comments sparked widespread backlash, with prominent figures like Joe Igbokwe and Reno Omokri publicly criticising him.

Responding to the criticism, Davido took to social media, asserting that the outrage stems from entertainers being the “real ambassadors” of the country.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, he posted, “Y’all mad ’cause we the real ambassadors!”

In another post, the singer alleged threats to cancel his December show in Lagos over his remarks. He wrote, “Dem say dem go cancel my show cus of my interview … loooool I don’t have to perform in Nigeria.”

The controversy has reignited debates about the role of celebrities in addressing socio-economic issues and the impact of their statements on public perception.

Despite the backlash, Davido’s fans continue to show support, with many expressing hope that the Lagos concert will go ahead as planned.