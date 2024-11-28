GFA Empowers Girls In Volta

GFA officials and some of the girls in a pose

The Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Girls4Goals initiative, a transformative programme designed to promote gender equality through sports, has officially been launched in the Volta Region.

Hosted at the Keta Business School, the colourful event brought together hundreds of students, community leaders, and key stakeholders, marking a significant milestone in advancing inclusivity and empowerment for young girls through football.

The launch was a blend of cultural celebration and sporting excellence, featuring the traditional Borborbor dance and a thrilling mixed-gender football match that showcased the talents of both boys and girls.

This symbolic match set the tone for the initiative’s mission to narrow the gender gap in sports by encouraging boys and girls to play side by side—a first for Ghana.

The Girls4Goals programme is a nine-month initiative funded by the Ghana Football Association, FIFA, La Guilde and GIZ.

It is focused on fostering gender equality through football-based leadership programmes.

By engaging both boys and girls in mixed football and leadership training, the programme seeks to break down societal barriers, stereotypes, and inspire a cultural shift in communities within selected districts of the Volta Region.

Ama Brobey Williams, Deputy General Secretary of the GFA, highlighted the programme’s groundbreaking nature, saying, “For the first time in Ghana, boys and girls will play mixed football together – a step towards narrowing the gap between them. It should be a priority for every leader to cultivate the habit of empowerment and sustain the legacies we create.”

GFA Executive Council Member, Gifty Oware-Mensah, emphasised the transformative impact of the initiative.

“The Girls4Goals project empowers young girls through sports, education, and healthy lifestyles, inspiring them to reach their full potential. This programme aims to develop skills, build confidence, and erase the notion of football being just a men’s game,” she stated.

Head of Women’s Development at the Ghana Football Association, Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong, stated that the aim of the association is to create an avenue where women can thrive in a male-dominated field like football.

From The Sport Desk