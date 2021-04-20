‘I Am Not Competing With Anyone’

Abiana

Female singer and songwriter, Abiana, says she is not in competition with anyone in the music industry but appreciates the way the industry is improving with great talents.

According to Abiana, who has been nominated in the Female Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year categories in this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), she is not looking up to become like any artiste in the country, but want to be a role model to some upcoming artistes due to her hard work in the music industry.

When asked how she sees the competition in the industry she is breaking through, the melodious songstress said, “I’ve always said this and every time I’ll keep repeating it, there’s nothing like competition. The birds in the sky they never fight for space, so everyone is allowed. So if it’s your time you’ll shine, like stars they just twinkle and sometimes they fall and then they come back so there’s nothing like competition.”

In an interview with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360 on TV3 last Friday, the sensational ‘Adunlei’ hitmaker, who has worked with musicians such as Amandzeba, Paapa Yankson, Pat Thomas, Akosua Agyepong, and Becca, among others, described her style in the music scene as ‘soul life’.

According to her, she started her solo career just last year when she performed her track ‘Adunlei’ for an audience who convinced her afterward to come out for the world to hear of her.

“The first time that I played Adunlei to a group of people and they were like: the world has to hear this and that was like the decision, the turning point for me, so I thought it wise to come out,” she said.

The amazing songstress hinted at her coming debut album in the offing. She is on all music streaming and social media platforms.