‘I Am The Man For Man U’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has proved he is the right man to manage Manchester United; but admits it is “easy” to get to the top of the Premier League but much harder to stay there.

Solskjaer has faced doubts about his credentials since taking the reins at Old Trafford having only had previous spells with United’s reserves, Cardiff and Molde.

But the Norwegian says the progress the club has made since his appointment in December 2018 has justified the faith of Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward and the board, although he accepts the job is not yet done.

“Hopefully I have proven that I can help the club going forward,” said Solskjaer.

“Personally I have felt very strong backing and leadership from the club, which has made the journey that we have been on—ups and downs—clear.

“The position we are in now is due to hard work by everyone. We are halfway through the season and we are up there.

“It is not about getting there—that is the easy bit—to go up the league.

“Staying there is the challenge and that is the challenge we are looking forward to. Focusing on every game and building this squad and hoping that in the end we can lift the trophy. That is when you can talk about moving the team where it should be,” he added.

Solskjaer has spent heavily to strengthen his squad with additions like Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but he has also benefited from an upturn in form from players he inherited.

Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba often struggled to get into the team under the former manager, Jose Mourinho, but have become central to Solskjaer’s plans.