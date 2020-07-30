I Bet Mahama’s Second Stint At The Presidency Could Be As Dangerous As Insidious Coronavirus (2)

The well-meaning Ghanaians, therefore, took a conscious decision by reposing their trust in NPP to set them free from the NDC government’s ostensive economic enslavement.

And, rightly so, the good people of Ghana embraced NPP’s advantageous policies such as ‘one district one factory’, ‘one constituency one million dollars’, ‘one village one dam’, Free SHS, tax deductions, among others.

But for the pernicious coronavirus, President Akufo-Addo and his government would have managed to fulfil all those promises.

Incredibly, back then, whenever the suffering Ghanaians complained about the economic hardships, former President Mahama and his vociferous communicators would ungraciously chastise the same people who gave them the electoral mandate for expressing their grievances.

Shockingly, the NDC’s ‘babies with sharp teeth’ (as described by former President Rawlings) would insult every Ghanaian that would dare complain about their laissez-faire style of leadership.

The discourteous NDC brats did not even spare their party founder, Rawlings, for voicing his opinion over the rampant bribery and corruption in the NDC administration.

Yes, the disrespectful apologists kept upbraiding their founder, Rawlings, for expressing his arousing disgust over the rot in his party.

The NDC’s ‘babies with sharp teeth’ (apologies to former President Rawlings) disgustingly abused the then flagbearer of the NPP and the current President Nana Akufo-Addo day in and day out.

The brats spewed all sort of wicked lies about the eminent lawyer. The good people of Ghana rightly became fed up with the needless abuse the NDC apologists were directing at the unwearied Nana Akufo-Addo.

Ironically, back then, President Mahama claimed to be a humble leader, a very patient leader, a tolerant leader. And yet it was the same President Mahama who lividly told Dr. Bawumiah to ‘shut up and cease criticising him (Mahama) because he (Bawumiah) had not been a president before’.

Strangely, however, the much touted humble, patient, and tolerant President Mahama was reported to have told the people of Ashanti Region that they are ungrateful and would never be appreciative even if all their roads are constructed with gold.

Consequently, the people of Ashanti Region ineffaceably stencilled such an unfair comment at the back of their minds and waited for an appropriate time to express their arousing disgust. Indeed, the right time was 7th December 2016.

The fact, however, remains that the NPP faithful did not lie their way into power but rather on 7th December 2016, the good people of Ghana remembered the day when the humble, patient and tolerant President Mahama told them to cease their “useless discussions” over the suitable burial place of our departed former President Mills.

What is more, whenever the good people of Ghana expressed their doubts over the much touted numerous infrastructural projects, the humble, patient and tolerant President Mahama and his vociferous communicators would reply: “It is only those that are blind that do not see the good work of the NDC government.”

As a matter of fact, the good people of Ghana put the needless attacks on their mental sheets and waited for an opportune time to teach the clamorous NDC ‘Babies with sharp teeth’ a great lesson.

So, who said that 7th December 2016 was not the right time for the good people of Ghana to vent their spleen on the disrespectful appointees?

Of course, to constantly complain, speak and write about the appalling state of Ghana’s economy under the erstwhile NDC government which the party faithful blithesomely perceive as a benign, or an inconsequential issue, is to be regarded as a political extremist, or even as a notorious conservative, mischievously seeking to discredit their beloved party.

Nevertheless, some of us, as a matter of principle, won’t abandon our civic duty, far from it. But we will rather stick to our guns, be true to the faith, and, keep upholding and defending the good name of our beloved Ghana.

Whatever the case, one has to contain his/her emotional intelligence, show unconditional deference and composure, for after all, sycophancy, partisanship and lack of patriotism have been our greatest nemesis.

You may agree to disagree, but the fact remains that our leaders, having first-hand knowledge of our hero worshipping gimmicks, tend to take us for granted and continue to provide us with mediocre leadership and services.

Based on Mahama’s abysmal performance and Akufo-Addo’s excellent leadership, some of us can confidently state that the good people of Ghana made the right choice by electing the septuagenarian Nana Akufo-Addo and retiring the middle-aged John Dramani Mahama in the 2016 election.

By K. Badu, UK

k.badu2011@gmail.com