I Can Defeat Mahama – Bawumia

Vice President Bawumia speaking with the delegates in Western Region

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says out of all the aspirants who have shown interest in contesting for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the next elections, he is the only one the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is afraid of.

“In fact the NDC knows that I am the only one among the ten aspiring presidential candidates who can defeat Mahama in 2024. That is why they always attack me and leave the other nine aspirants,” Dr. Bawumia pointed out.

The Vice President was addressing NPP delegates in the Takoradi Constituency as part of his campaign tour of the Western Region.

He told delegates that the NDC had three strongholds in the country and mentioned them as the Volta and Northern regions as well as the Zongo communities.

He said before he became the Vice President, the ruling NPP had only three out of the 31 seats in the Northern Region. “But with dint of hard work after I became the Vice President, now we have 16 seats. So NDC have done their survey and realised that if I am given the nod as NPP flagbearer, the NDC will lose more seats,” he added.

“As for the Zongo communities, what they are saying is that bring Bawumia and we will no longer vote for NDC. That is why the opposition party keeps attacking me, but I am focused and I believe if I am elected flagbearer, Ghanaians will make me president,” he added.

He then pleaded with the delegates to support and vote massively for him to lead the party into victory in 2024.

He indicated that even as Vice President, his contributions to the growth of the country’s economy are enormous, including the Gold for Oil policy, mobile money interoperability, drone for blood distribution and Agenda 111 among others.

“Mahama has been in politics for about 30 years but he cannot tell Ghanaians one policy that he would be remembered for,” he told the delegates.

Dr. Bawumia said he contributed to the country’s current electoral reforms when he mounted the witness box as a star witness in the 2012 election petition at the Supreme Court.

He said his digital agenda has also made it possible for people to do a lot of digital transactions, including paying of utility bills with ease and in the comfort of their homes.

He mentioned that the Gold for Oil policy he introduced has yielded positive results, as there has been stability in fuel and the local currency.

He pointed out that he would be able to unite the party since he has served both under the Kufuor regime and currently under the Akufo-Addo-led government.

The Western Regional Chairman of the NPP, Francis Ndede Siah told Dr. Bawumia that he would get 95 per cent of the votes cast from delegates in the region on November 4 this year.

He noted that Dr. Bawumia stands tall among all those who have so far expressed interest to lead the party, and would help the party ‘break the 8’ because of his track records.

He then called on the delegates to rally behind Dr. Bawumia because he is the only person capable of leading the NPP to victory in 2024.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi