Kuami Eugene Loses Dad

The late Alex Marfo

Music sensation, Kuami Eugene, is grieving following the sad demise of his dad, Mr. Alex Marfo.

He announced the unfortunate incident in a social media post on Sunday.

“It’s been difficult times for myself and my family. We’ve said goodbye to a loved one too soon. I miss you so much already Dad. Rest well until we meet again,” he wrote on Instagram.

Eugene is one of Ghana’s most prominent and talented musicians with a large following. He has several hit songs to his credit. In this moment of grief, condolences to the Kuami Eugene family.