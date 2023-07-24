header ad banner
What's New

Kuami Eugene Loses Dad

July 24, 2023

The late Alex Marfo

 

Music sensation, Kuami Eugene, is grieving following the sad demise of his dad, Mr. Alex Marfo.
He announced the unfortunate incident in a social media post on Sunday.

“It’s been difficult times for myself and my family. We’ve said goodbye to a loved one too soon. I miss you so much already Dad. Rest well until we meet again,” he wrote on Instagram.
Eugene is one of Ghana’s most prominent and talented musicians with a large following. He has several hit songs to his credit. In this moment of grief, condolences to the Kuami Eugene family.

 

Tags: , ,