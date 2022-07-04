‘I Can’t Quit Music’

Ghanaian rapper Armstrong Affum, popularly known in showbiz as Opanka, says quitting music is not an option, as he will continue to do what he loves most.

The rapper, who has been off the music scene for some months, was recently spotted in London, United Kingdom.

According to him, “We do music for the people, and so long as my fans appreciate what I do, quitting music is not an option.”

Opanka, who has plans of collaborating with international hiphop music legend Lil Wayne, revealed that he was off the music scene for some months because he travelled to the UK to play a couple of shows and also engage some business people in music.

The ‘Hold On’ hitmaker said, “I’m back now, and it was a productive trip to the UK. Fans can expect more music in the coming months.”

When asked about his new song, ‘Wo’, which translates as ‘You’ in Twi, Opanka said, “It is a pure highlife song and something new I am trying, and hopefully music lovers would love this masterpiece.

“Highlife is our music heritage and I am playing my part to sustain the genre and music fans should expect more from me.”

The rapper is looking forward to breaking into the Ghanaian music scene with his new single followed by other hit singles by the close of the year.

With his unique rap and singing skills, Opanka is expected to cause a lot of stir in the Ghanaian music scene.

He hopes the song would make a difference in the lives of people.

Opanka has numerous hit singles to his credit including ‘Wedding Car’, ‘Sure’, ‘Obia Ni Ne Taste’, among others.