‘I’m Stunned By Devt Projects In Ashanti’

Gifty Ohene Konadu being taken through the plan of the ultra-modern Kumasi Central Market

THE NATIONAL Coordinator of the Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat at the Office of the President, Gifty Ohene Konadu, has applauded ongoing government’s developmental projects in the Ashanti Region, describing their level of progress as “overwhelming”.

Her comment follows a five-day working visit she is undertaking in the region to inspect and validate the level of progress of government’s projects in the region.

She said government’s developmental projects across the regions remain on course, and expressed the belief the projects will help create a rebound of the economy.

Speaking to journalists during her tour, Madam Ohene Konadu said the impact that the projects, when completed, will bring to bear on the lives of the people, will be massive.

“The President is committed to transforming Ghana through massive developmental projects and these are evident across the country,” she noted.

Furthermore, she indicated that the government conducts thorough due diligence before embarking on any developmental project, stressing that “before initiating a project, the President makes sure he secures the funds for it.”

The Ashanti Region, arguably the biggest support base for the current administration, is witnessing unprecedented projects comprising the 40-year abandoned Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Maternity block; the construction of a modernised Kumasi Central Market; an upgraded Kumasi International Airport; an ultra-modern regional hospital at Sewua; the construction of a military hospital at Afari and various road projects.

President Akufo-Addo promised to implement a US$17 billion programme to boost growth in Ghana’s economy. He is delivering on his promises albeit gradually, through social interventions such as the One-District-One-Factory, Free SHS, One District One Ambulance, and Planting for Food and Jobs, etc.

For Madam Ohene Konadu, such interventions would not only spur the economy but “set the agenda for transformational prosperity.”

BY Eugene Davis